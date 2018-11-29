Sony Crackle has set Thursday, February 21 for the Season 2 premiere of crime drama series The Oath, created by Joe Halpin and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The network also released first-look images from the second season (see above and below).

The Oath explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. Shedding light on corrupt and secret societies nearly impossible to join, only the chosen few make the cut—and once inside, members do what they must to shield each other from enemies who attack from both outside and within their own ranks. The sophomore season picks up with the Ravens attempting to free themselves from their debt to the cartel. Themes including redemption and the meaning of family are examined in season two pushing the characters to find a new path, conquer their inner demons and giving them one last chance to reclaim their lives as their own – all while trying to protect the ones they love in the process.

Christina Milian, Leona Lewis, Zulay Henao, Kevin Connolly (also a director), Erik King, Richard Burgi, Sebastián Zurita, Russell Wong and Carlos Sanz join the returning ensemble cast featuring Ryan Kwanten also a producer, Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law, and J.J. Soria.

The Oath is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman, Anne Clements, and Joe Halpin who is also creator, writer and showrunner. Ryan Kwanten and Frances Lausell return as producers along with co-executive producer Jeff T. Thomas.

Filmed in Puerto Rico, directors for this season also include Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines) and Scott Mann (Heist), in addition to Connolly.

Photo Credit: / Sony Pictures Television

