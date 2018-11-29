The Miroma Group, a multi-faceted marketing outfit with stakes in the media and tech sectors, announced has acquired UK communications firm Way To Blue.

Terms of the all-equity deal were not disclosed, but Miroma said it was one of the biggest transactions in its history. Its most notable recent acquisition brought editorial video hub Contented into the company fold.

Adding Way To Blue and its 100 global employees will help Miroma offer new digital marketing services, expand its entertainment client portfolio and widen its footprint in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

London-based Way To Blue provides research, PR, publicity and digital and social services for clients such as Amazon, NBCUniversal and 20th Century Fox.

Privately held Miroma generated $150 million in turnover (a gauge of total services revenue) in the last fiscal year. Its clients include LVMH, Heineken and L’Oreal. The company’s Miroma Ventures arm invests in consumer-brand and media platforms, with stakes in more than 35 companies, including SBTV and Pinterest.

Way To Blue CEO Adam Rubins will stay with the company after the deal, but founder Olly Swanton will exit, effective immediately.

“The Miroma Group has always prided itself on offering clients an end-to-end creative service all under one roof,” said Miroma CEO Marc Boyan. “With Way To Blue, we can take a truly 360-degree approach to marketing for clients into global markets as well as add a number of specialist areas into our service offering.”