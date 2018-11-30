Nick Nolte has joined the cast of The Mandalorian, one of two Star Wars original series in the works at Disney’s ambitious Disney+ streaming service. He joins Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano in the cast of the Lucasfilm-produced series based on the film franchise’s mythology.

Pascal plays a character who hails from the planet Mandalore, which Star Wars fans know as the home world of the notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett and Jango Fett. Both Nolte and Carano’s role are under wraps. Executive producer Jon Favreau has said the series set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is directing the first episode; also on board to direct are Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Disney is also mounting a second Disney+ original series based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with Diego Luna returning from the film to star as Cassian Andor.

The Mandalorian news, first broken today by THR, comes as Nolte’s latest film, Til Schweiger’s Head Full of Honey, opens today in theaters in New York and Los Angeles via Warner Bros.