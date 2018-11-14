The Mandalorian, one of two Star Wars original series in the works at Disney’s ambitious Disney+ streaming service, has just cast Gina Carano. She will join Pedro Pascal atop the series executive produced by Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm, and based on the film franchise’s mythology.

Pascal is in final negotiations to star in The Mandalorian, which chronicles the lone-wolf odyssey of a character who hails from the planet Mandalore, which Star Wars fans know as the home world of the notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett and Jango Fett. Carano’s role is under wraps.

Favreau has said the series set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It will follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The first episode of the series will be directed by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars). Also on board to direct are Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Disney also recently confirmed that it will mount an original series based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story for the streaming service, with Diego Luna returning from the film to star.

Carano, the former MMA fighter, has kicked in the door of films including Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool since getting her start on the screen starring in Steven Soderbergh’s Haywire.