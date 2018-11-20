Bzhaun Rhoden (Van Helsing), Louis Ferreira (Bad Blood) and Peter Shinkoda (Daredevil) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning drama series The Man in the High Castle.

Developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files) based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II.

Rhoden will play Benjy, a member of the Black Communist Rebellion. Though he’s young, he’s seen a lot, and he doesn’t look out of place in the Revolution. You can tell he’s a survivor.

Ferreira is Brad Bellows, the leader of the D.C. Resistance cell. Years of survival in the resistance means he doesn’t trust easily, and he is suspicious of Juliana Crain.

Shinkoda portrays Kazu Suzuki, the very distinguished Royal Secretary to the Crown Princess. He ensures that protocol is strictly observed and he is extremely devoted to the Princess.

The series stars Alexa Davalos (Mob City), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars), DJ Qualls (Z Nation), Joel De La Fuente (Hemlock Grove), Brennan Brown (Focus), Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon), Chelah Horsdal (You Me Her) and Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Revenge) and Rufus Sewell (Victoria).

Ridley Scott (The Martian), David W. Zucker (The Good Wife), Richard Heus (Ugly Betty), Isa Dick Hackett (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Daniel Percival (Banished) and David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) serve as executive producers for season four. Percival and Scarpa are co-showrunners for season four.

Rhoden currently recurs as Felix on Syfy’s Van Helsing. On the film side, he can be seen in recently released Dragged Across Concrete and next will star with Charlie Plummer and Katherine Langford in Spontaneous for Awesomeness Films, set for release in 2019. Rhoden is repped by Velocity Entertainment Partners, Cue Agency and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

Ferreira’s recent credits include Canadian TV series Bad Blood, a recurring on S.W.A.T. and guest role on The Fixer. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Connekt Creative.

Shinkoda played Nobu on Netflix’s Daredevil and recently guest-starred on Magnum P.I. He was most recently seen on the big screen in feature The Predator. He’s repped by D2 Management and Connekt Creative.