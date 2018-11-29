EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Taylor Dudley, who currently stars in the Syfy series, The Magicians, and Al Di have signed on to topline Some of Our Stallions, an indie comedy-drama from Silicon Valley producer Carson Mell, who will also co-star.

Mell, who co-wrote the Sundance film, The Long Dumb Road, will write and direct the film, which centers on two best friends struggling with mental illness while searching for the love of their lives. Underlying Tension is financing the film with production slated to commence February 2019 in Vancouver.

Brigsby Bear producer Di will also produce Some of Our Stallions along with Amber Ripley (Dreamland, Dead Shack). Executive producers are Liz Destro (Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Lizzie) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley, King of The Hill).

UTA Independent Film Group is handling sales.

UTA reps the three actors. Dudley and Mell are also repped by Rise Management.