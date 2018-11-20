“Look me in the eye when I’m talking to you,” says the “super assassin” played by Michelle Rodriguez in this trailer for The Limit, but you might need goggles to get the most out of her demand: The Limit is Robert Rodriguez’s 20-minute Virtual Reality action film first teased last spring at Mip TV in Cannes.

The Limit, co-starring The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, comes from STXsurreal, the VR and Immersive content division of STX Entertainment, is available starting today as a paid app download across all major VR platforms. It’s available in 3-D and 2-D versions at www.TheLimitVR.com.

Rodriguez stars as an “enhanced super-assassin” known as M-13. You – the viewer – are a rogue agent “with a mysterious past,” and M-13 has been enlisted to help you retrieve your identity and strike against the deadly organization that created you.

Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Sin City) told Deadline at Mip TV that, new technology aside, The Limit is a “full-blown Rodriguez action flick.” He said he’s considering The Limit as a franchise, and would be interested in taking some of his previous films into the VR world.

The Limit, shot entirely in Austin, was directed by Rodriguez from a script by himself and son Racer Max Rodriguez. Executive Producers are Andy Vick and Rick Rey, Co-Presidents of Virtual Reality & Immersive Entertainment, STXsurreal. Production companies are STXsurreal and Double R Productions, and the VFX company is DNEG.

The Limit is a paid app download available across major VR platforms. To mark the launch, a sale price has been set at $4.99 for VR headset platforms, and $3.99 for mobile platforms, Google Play and iOS.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.