“Once, everything was awesome,” Wildstyle broods. “Now everything is bleak.” That opening line from the new trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part might trigger some parents who endured “Everything Is Awesome” on daylong replay — possibly while contorted into the fetal position — but it sets up the premise for the sequel to that 2014 toon.

Happy-go-lucky Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt) thinks he’s just doing a good deed when he facilitates the kidnapping of Lucy/Wildstyle (Elizabeth Banks) by the vile General Mayhem (franchise newcomer Stephanie Beatriz). As Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” launches, Emmet blames himself — as he should — and knows he must save her from Mayhem’s evil clutches. But how?

Just as it looks like the end for our hero amid an asteroid field, he is saved by meteorologist/cowboy/raptor trailer Rex Dangervest (also Pratt). They team for the rescue but must venture into the Sistar System, which is run by the wicked Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi (Lego rookie Tiffany Haddish). Will they find her in time??

Also back for another brick in the Lego wall are Alison Brie, Channing Tatum, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day and Will Arnett as Batman, alongside series newbies Jonah Hill, Arturo Castro and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Mike Mitchell directs from a script by The Lego Movie overlords Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Matthew Fogel.

Warner Bros opens The Second Part on February 8. Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.