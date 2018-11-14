James Corden is heading to after CBS Studios International struck a deal with streaming platform iQIYI for The Late Late Show.

The deal marks the first time that the late-night talk show will be available in China with with current and past episodes available on demand.

Corden started hosting the CBS series in March 2015 and has secured a raft of A-list guests including Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Beckham, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Will Ferrell. In addition to massive success on YouTube, the show’s Carpool Karaoke segment has gone viral and spun off into its own format with stars including Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Gwen Stefani, Elton John and One Direction appearing.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is produced by CBS Television Studios, with Fulwell 73. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe serve as executive producers. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

“It’s exciting to join forces with iQIYI to bring the supreme talent of James Corden and the star power of his guests to Chinese audiences,” said Armando Nuñez, President and CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group. “Mobile viewing dominates iQIYI’s subscriber base, making it the perfect platform for The Late Late Show’s inventive content and viral moments.”

“We are more than delighted to bring The Late Late Show to our platform,” said an iQIYI spokesman. “We believe the one and only James Corden will also be well recognized by millions of Chinese audiences. iQIYI is always seeking to provide premium entertainment programming to our users. We want to collaborate and partner with CBS Studios International as it is one of the leading international content providers.”

“We are so honored and excited that our show is now available in China. We hope people enjoy watching it as much as we enjoy making it,” added Winston and Crabbe.