The film version of the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical The King And I: From The London Palladium is on course for $2.5M box office from its global release last night [November 29] via Trafalgar Releasing.

This would be the biggest box office haul for a stage play or musical released in cinemas this year. More than 135,000 moviegoers bought tickets for the screening worldwide and encore screenings are now planned for the UK and in global markets. The $2.5M figure includes previews and pre-booking for encores.

In the UK the film reached the number one spot last night, with more than double the box office of the second-best film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The Tony award-winning production first opened on Broadway in 2015. The show transferred to the London Palladium in June this year, with the three original Broadway lead actors — Kelli O’Hara, Ken Watanabe and Ruthie Ann Miles — reprising their starring roles. The cinema version was filmed from the Palladium.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Trafalgar has recently had box office success with global event-style releases for documentaries Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams and BTS: Burn The Stage.