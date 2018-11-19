“It’s hard to say goodbye,” laments Dennis Quaid’s character who is having a hard time letting go of the past in the newly released trailer for Screen Gems’ The Intruder. Deon Taylor directed the thriller which also stars Meaghan Good, Michael Ealy, and Power actor Joseph Sikora.

The pic follows a young married couple (Ealy and Good) who buy their dream house in the Napa Valley, thinking they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.

David Loughery wrote the script. Taylor, Roxanne Avent, Mark Burg, Jonathan Schwartz, and Brad Kaplan produced the film. Screen Gems, which picked up the worldwide distribution rights for mid-seven-figure at this year’s Cannes festival, will release the pic April 26.