Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is to finance, produce and sell comedy movie Action.

Robert Teitel (The Hate You Give, Barbershop) and 51 Minds’ Christian Sarabia and Mitchell Smith will produce the feature about best friends Damien and Marcus as they’re about to graduate high school. Damien is a model student and film fanatic who applies to NYU Film School in hopes of becoming the next Spike Lee. His best friend Marcus was destined to be a top college football player until an injury put him on the sidelines. In one raucous night the two friends have an unforgettable, life-changing adventure. Cast has yet to be set.

Brennan Shroff (TBS’ The Detour) will direct from a debut script by Mike Grimm. AGC’s Ford, Greg Shapiro and Glendon Palmer, and 51 Minds’ Lawrence Mott are onboard as executive producers. The project reunites Palmer, Teitel and Sarabia after their recent collaboration on upcoming Netflix pic Beats.

The deal was negotiated by AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC and by Mitchell Smith on behalf of 51 Minds.

AGC is on a roll having recently announced production projects The Perfect Find, We Real Cool and an untitled Kiersey Clemons project about trader Lauren Simmons. According to the firm, more production announcements are imminent.

Shroff is represented by Artists First, UTA and Grey Krauss Sandler Des Rochers. Grimm is represented by Artists First and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.