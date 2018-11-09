Illumination-Universal’s animated feature The Grinch lifted $2.2M last night from Thursday previews at 3,200 locations that started at 6PM. That’s higher than the $1.7M Tuesday night preview they had for their animated musical Sing which opened before Christmas in 2016.

The Dr. Seuss classic, Universal’s second go-round with the property after a 2000 Ron-Howard-directed live action version that was the highest grossing film of that year with $260M stateside, is expected to make $60M per tracking, but some box office analysts believe this film is going much higher in U.S./Canada, between $70M-$80M at 4,141 theaters. One reason is that entire marketplace has been in an overindexing mood lately. Also, Grinch advance ticket sales on Fandango are pacing ahead of Illumination’s Sing from Dec. 2016, which had a five-day launch of $55.8M. Overseas The Grinch is expected to deliver around $10M in 23 markets, which include launches in UK and Brazil.

Illumination rarely plays this end of the year, the last being Sing over Christmas, so it’s hard to comp to their previews. Minions in July 2015 repped their highest preview night with $6.2M. However, Grinch is higher than Big Hero 6 which opened around this time in 2014 ($1.25M).

Given that it’s the off-season for kids pics on Thursday nights currently, this Grinch will boom greatly from matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The 2000 version, which starred Jim Carrey in the title role, debuted to $55M. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch this time around.

With 20th Century Fox/New Regency/GK Films’ Bohemian Rhapsody pulling in arena-like crowds after a surprise $51M opening weekend and now $69.1M week, together with The Grinch, both pics are expected to run over the other new competition in the market which includes Sony/MGM/New Regency’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web which is tracking at $8M-$10M at 2,929 theaters saddled with lackluster reviews at 49% Rotten, and Paramount/Bad Robot’s zombie World War II movie Overlord, which is expected to make around the same at 2,859 venues off great reviews, 82% fresh.

The Julius Avery movie made $900K in previews last night which is more than Spider’s Web $635K at 2,620 sites that started at 7PM. Overlord‘s figures are on par with the Thursday previews of Annihilation ($900K, $3.9M Friday, $11.1M opening) earlier this year and the Guillermo del Toro gothic spooky pic Crimson Peak ($855K Thursday, $5.3M Friday, $13.1M opening). Bohemian Rhapsody meanwhile is expected to have a solid second weekend hold like most musicals do in the -40% to -45% range with $28M-$30M.

The sequel to The Girl With the Dragon Tatoo is based on the 2015 fourth novel in the Milllennium series however, the book wasn’t written by the initial trilogy’s author Stieg Larsson, rather the author who took over the series David Lagercrantz. The first movie, which was directed by David Fincher, and starred 007‘s Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara in a career-defining Oscar nominated role as punk sleuth Lisbeth Salander, cost $90M before P&A and opened over the year-end holiday season with a ho-hum $12.7M but legged out to $102.5M. At $43M, Spider-Web is 52% cheaper than Dragon Tattoo and stars Claire Foy in the Salander role with the pic directed by Don’t Breathe helmer Fede Alvarez.

Sony also has the Bron Studios release The Front Runner at four NY and LA locations about Gary Hart’s presidential bid which was disrupted by an infidelity scandal. That movie hasn’t been doing so hot during the midweek after an Election Day opening earning $20K to date. Last night the pic made $7K, which is up 16% over Wednesday’s $6K.