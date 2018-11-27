“What was the budget for our show?” asks Jeremy Clarkson.

“Smaller than it was,” replies James May with Richard Hammond adding “not big enough” as the trio stand in front of a burnt out helicopter.

This is the first trailer for season three of The Grand Tour, which launches on Amazon Prime Video on January 18. The show will be available in over 200 countries and territories.

The new trailer, backed by the sounds of Joe Cocker’s With A Little Help From My Friends, shows Hammond struggling to keep his Jeep on a tiny bridge over a steep canyon in Colombia, as well as challenges in Detroit and Nevada, Clarkson and test driver Abbie Eaton attempting a snowy challenge in Sweden, while May plays the bag pipes in Scotland.

The giant tent remains in Clarkson’s garden in the Cotswolds and other filming locations including Mongolia and China.

Elsewhere, Amazon Game Studios is launching The Grand Tour Game, an episodic racing game, around the launch of the show. Featuring four-player splitscreen mode, so players can race against each other, new episodes of the game will be released during the show’s run.