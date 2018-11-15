Warner Bros has set a November 15, 2019, release date for The Good Liar, director Bill Condon’s drama starring English screen vets Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.

Scripted by Jeffrey Hatcher based on the novel by pseudonymous author Nicholas Searle, it focuses on Roy (McKellen), a veteran conman and born liar who meets wealthy widow Betty (Mirren) online and believes she’s an easy mark. Roy is sure he can pull off the final coup of his career, but as the narrative entwines Roy’s and Betty’s futures, it also delves deeply into their pasts, revealing nearly a century of secrets. Before Roy can close the deal, there is a reckoning to be made.

Russell Tovey, Jim Carter, Mark Lewis Jones and Laurie Davidson co-star.

The Good Liar will face off a year from now against Universal holiday rom-com Last Christmas, Fox’s untitled Kingsman threequel and Warners’ own Melissa McCarthy holiday comedy Margie Claus.

Warner Bros also said today that its Valentine’s weekend entry Isn’t It Romantic? starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra and Betty Gilpin, will open on Wednesday, February 13, one day earlier than announced.