NBC’s two-hour The Voice (1.7 rating in the adults 18-48 demo, 8.958 million viewers) topped Monday’s Big 4 competition in total viewers and the demo.

Following the singing competition, NBC’s Manifest (1.1, 6.100M) ranked No. 1 at 10 PM in the demo, though with a season-low rating pending afternoon updates.

ABC’s 10 PM The Good Doctor (1.0, 6.521M) topped Manifest in total viewers for a second consecutive week. Earlier, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (0.9, 7.321M) improved on its prior week in total viewers, marking its most-watched telecast since its season premiere seven weeks ago. But the network’s numbers may be subject to change due to the San Francisco market, where its affiliate aired Monday Night Football, though mostly pre-primetime.

CBS’ 8 PM comedy The Neighborhood (1.1, 6.139M) improved in the demo, making it again the network’s top demo performer on the night, and tying Manifest as the night’s top-rated scripted series.

Other CBS series stayed steady week to week including Happy Together (0.8, 4.535M), Magnum P.I. (0.8, 5.470M) and Bull (0.8, 6.434M).

Fox ran a night of repeats in mid-November, including The Resident (0.6, 2.761M) and 9-1-1 (0.6, 3.008M), maybe speaking to the significantly diminished importance of sweeps months.

Stats on CW’s Arrow (0.5, 1.58M) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.4, 1.30M) are inflated due to MNF preemption in New York City.

NBC (1.5, 8.005M) topped Monday in both metrics, while ABC (0.9, 7.054M) was No. 2 in both. CBS (0-.8, 5.747M), Fox (0.6, 2.885M) and CW (0.4, 1.442M) followed.