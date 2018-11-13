EXCLUSIVE: Lulu Wilson, who was recently seen in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and HBO’s Sharp Objects, has been tapped to play a young Gloria Steinem in the Julie Taymor-directed biopic, The Glorias: A Life On The Road. Based on Steinem’s memoir of the same title, the pic has Julianne Moore playing Steinem as well as Alicia Vikander is in negotiations to play the feminist and social-political activist from age 20-40.

The pic, which was presented to buyers at the recent AFM conference, will follow Steinem’s journey to become a crusader for equal rights and her groundbreaking work as a journalist and campaigner.

Bette Midler is also in talks to join the film in a supporting role.

Page Fifty-Four Pictures’ Alex Saks is producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Steinem and Amy Richards are exec producers as filming is slated to begin next year in Savannah.

Wilson, known for her roles in horror films like Ouija: Origin of Evil and Annabelle: Creation, is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen.