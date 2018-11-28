EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American distribution rights to The Final Wish, the Timothy Woodward Jr-directed horror film starring Lin Shaye and penned by Final Destination franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick. An early 2019 theatrical release is planned.

Produced by Status Media & Entertainment, the film, which premiered earlier this year at Los Angeles’ Screamfest Horror Film Festival, follows a young man (Michael Welch), struggling in his life and career, who returns home to his devastated mother (Shaye) following the passing of his father, an antiques collector.

Once home, he encounters a run of good luck but can’t shake the feeling that there is something sinister at work, and these events may be tied to a mysterious antiquity that, legend has it, grants wishes but kills and steals souls in return. Spencer Locke, Melissa Bolona and Tony Todd also star.

Woodward Jr produced the film with Lauren de Normandie, Johnny Cleveland, Reddick and Thommy Huston. Executive producers include Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Joe Listhaus, Patrick DePeters, Arthur Wylie and Dale Godboldo.

“Anchored by amazing lead performances from Lin and Michael, The Final Wish is a suspenseful horror film with emotionally complex characters and themes that remain with viewers long after the credits roll,” said Yolanda Macias, EVP Acquisitions at Cinedigm. “Timothy and his team further elevate the picture with rich production design and beautiful cinematography and, of course, ample scares that will not fail to satisfy genre fans.”

Cinedigm recently pacted for distribution rights to the military drama SGT. Will Gardner, written and directed by Max Martini, who stars alongside Power‘s Omari Hardwick, Lily Rabe, Dermot Mulroney, Robert Patrick, Elisabeth Röhm, JoBeth Williams and Gary Sinise. That also is headed to theaters in January.