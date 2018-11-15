The British Independent Film Awards has set a handful of early winners with Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite scoring five prizes. Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here picked up two, while Bart Layton’s American Animals and Nick Park’s animated Early Man took one each.

Save Early Man, each of the winning movies is also nominated in the Best British Independent Film category. They are also each backed by the UK’s Film4. Laureates of the main races will be announced at the awards ceremony on December 2 at London’s Old Billingsgate.

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight), a twisted take on the British monarchy and period cinema, leads the overall nominations. The film today won Dixie Chassay the Best Casting prize as well as Best Cinematography for Robbie Ryan, Best Costume Design for Sandy Powell, Best Make Up & Hair Design for Nadia Stacey and Best Production Design for Fiona Crombie.

Psychological noir thriller You Were Never Really Here (Amazon) took Best Music for Jonny Greenwood and Best Sound for Paul Davies. Layton’s heist pic American Animals (The Orchard) won Best Editing by Nick Fenton, Julian Hart and Chris Gill.

Howard Jones scooped the Best Effects prize for the Studiocanal-backed animation Early Man (Lionsgate).

BIFA introduced the above nine categories in 2017 to better recognize the wealth of talent working on British indies. The nominations and winners were chosen by BIFA voters over the course of three rounds.