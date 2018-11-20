David Krumholtz, Daniel Sauli, Sepideh Moafi and Olivia Luccardi, who have recurred since season 1 of The Deuce, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming third and final season of the HBO drama.

Krumholtz plays Harvey Wasserman, Sauli is Tommy Longo, Moafi portrays Loretta and Luccardi plays Melissa. Krumholtz and Luccardi have appeared in 14 episodes, Sauli in 17 episodes and Moafi in 12 episodes.

Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon and starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world that existed there until the rise of HIV, the violence of the cocaine epidemic and the renewed real estate market all ended the bawdy turbulence.

The Deuce is executive produced by Pelecanos, Simon, Nina Noble and Franco; Richard Price is co-executive producer; Marc Henry Johnson and Gyllenhaal produce.

Krumholtz is repped by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management. Sauli is repped by Management 360 and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman. Moafi is with Abrams Artists Agency and Principal Entertainment LA. Luccardi is repped by ICM Partners and One Entertainment.