The CW has begun mapping out its 2019 midseason schedule, with the premiere of new series Roswell, New Mexico set for Tuesday, January 15 at 9 PM behind Flash, and Black Lightning moving to Mondays beginning January 21 at 9 PM, following Arrow.

Black Lightning temporarily replaces DC’S Legends of Tomorrow, which will return to Mondays in April after Black Lightning wraps its second season. Both Legends and Black Lightning are doing 16-episode seasons, which allows for this time-period sharing. New series In The Dark is currently scheduled to debut on Thursdays after Legacies completes its first full 16-episode season. Jane the Virgin returns for its final season on Wednesday nights in the spring once All American wraps its first full 16-episode season. It was announced last week that all three of CW’s freshman series received orders for additional episodes, three each for Legacies and All American, bringing both to 16-episode seasons, and Charmed receiving a traditional Back 9 order.

Also, slated to return later in the spring is the final season of iZombie and the sixth season of The 100. Exact dates for spring premieres to be announced later.

The following is The CW’s January 2019 schedule, including midseason return dates:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11, 2019

9-10 PM: CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Midseason Return)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2019

8-9 PM: THE FLASH (Midseason Return)

9-10 PM: ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019

8-9 PM: RIVERDALE (Midseason Return)

9-10 PM: ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17, 2019

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Midseason Return)

9-10 PM: ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Encore of Premiere)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18, 2019

8-9 PM: DYNASTY (Midseason Return)

9-10 PM: CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20, 2019

8-9 PM: SUPERGIRL (Midseason Return)

9-10 PM: CHARMED (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, JANUARY 21, 2019

8-9 PM: ARROW (Midseason Return)

9-10 PM: BLACK LIGHTNING (New Time Period Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24, 2019

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9-10 PM: LEGACIES (Midseason Return)