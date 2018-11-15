EXCLUSIVE: As Crazy Ex Girlfriend is coming to an end, the CW is setting its sights on a new musical comedy series, which puts a contemporary spin on classic fairytale princesses. The network has put in development Nobody’s Princess, from Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, songwriters/screenwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date musical), Fulwell 73 (Late Late Show with James Corden) and CBS TV Studios where Fulwell 73 is under a deal.

Written and executive produced by Cardillo, Keith, Zachary and Weiner, Nobody’s Princess is a musical comedy that reimagines the stories of four classic fairy tale princesses for today’s generation. Instead of being set “once upon a time, in a land far away” where princesses were waiting around for true love to find them, the time is now, the setting is New York City, and the princesses are a group of friends in their twenties who are setting out to change the world and create their happily-ever-afters on their own terms.

Fulwell 73 partners James Corden, Jeff Grosvenor, Ben Winston and Leo Pearlman executive produce.

Keith and Cardillo created Life Sentence which aired for one season on The CW. They also created the CW’s Significant Mother and served as co-executive producers on Fuller House.

Courtesy of CBS

Zachary and Weiner have been a songwriting and screenwriting team since their high school days as drama jocks at Oakwood in North Hollywood. The first song they sold was for Hanna-Barbera’s A Flintstone Family Christmas, which ultimately led to other projects such as their musical First Date on Broadway. They most recently penned the songs for the musical episode for ABC’s Once Upon A Time, “The Song In Your Heart.”

Fulwell has a track record in music-based shows, in part because of Corden’s music background. That includes Late Late Show viral segments Carpool Karaoke Drop the Mic and Crosswalk the Musical, the first two of which were turned into successful standalone series. In May, Fulwell 73 landed its first scripted series order for comedy Happy Together on CBS, which debuted this fall. This development season, the company also has a family comedy Tommy Johnagin in the works at CBS.

Keith and Cardillo are repped by UTA. Zachary and Weiner are repped by CAA and attorney Michael Schenkman. Fulwell 73 is also repped by CAA.