The Chainsmokers duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have launched Kick The Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects with former UTA agent Dan Marcus named President and COO. The group’s manager Adam Alpert will serve as CEO.

The company has made a deal with TriStar Pictures for its first project Paris, a film inspired by Chainsmokers’ hit single. It’s based on a pitch by Pitch Perfect author Mickey Rapkin, who will also pen the script.

Taggart, Pall, and Marcus will produce the pic with Entertainment 360, while TriStar’s Nicole Brown and Nick Krishnamurthy will oversee the project for the studio.

The Chainsmokers and Kick The Habit are repped by CAA.