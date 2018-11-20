EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Convery, who recurred on Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham and is currently onscreen in Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, has been cast in The Boy 2, STXfilms’ follow-up to the 2016 horror pic. William Brent Bell returns as director and Stacey Menear the screenwriter for the sequel, which is now being toplined by Katie Holmes. Shooting is set to begin in January in Victoria, BC.

Convery will play Holmes’ son in the film, which centers on a young family that, unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, moves into the estate. Convery’s character Jude soon makes an unsettling new friend in an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Lakeshore Entertainment’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid are producing with Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

The casting comes after a strong American Film Market for the title from STXfilms, a division of STX Entertainment, which is co-producing with Lakeshore; both also repped international rights. All oversees territories sold out including to Entertainment (UK & Ireland), Sun (Spain & LatAm), Lucky Red (Italy), The Searchers (Benelux), Koch (Germany & Austria), MGN (CIS), Vertical (Eastern Europe), Canada (Elevation) and JBG (Australia & New Zealand).

STX Entertainment will distribute The Boy 2 in the U.S.

Convery, who plays August Balder in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, has credits including Netflix’s Haters Back Off! and NBC’s The Blacklist: Redemption. He also appeared as Young Charlie in Kinky Boots on Broadway from 2016-2017. He is repped by Paradigm, Sinclair Management and Jackoway Austen.