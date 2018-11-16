In NBC’s last big drama pitch buy this development season, the network has given a premium script commitment to The Bone Collector, based on the bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver and the 1999 movie of the same name which starred Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie. The project hails from writers VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli (S.W.A.T.), Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television, whose feature sibling studios shared distribution of the film, in association with Uni TV-based Keshet Studios.

Written by Boyd and Bianculli, The Bone Collector follows Lincoln Rhyme, a retired genius forensic criminologist left paralyzed after an accident on the job. When a harrowing case brings him back to the force, Rhyme partners up with an ambitious young detective, Amelia Sachs, to take down some of the most dangerous criminals in the U.S.

In the 1999 movie, directed by Phillip Noyce, the roles of Lincoln and Amelia were played by Washington and Jolie, respectively. The film was based on Deaver’s 1997 novel The Bone Collector, which spawned an 11-book series. The series is expected to draw from the entire collection.

Photo by Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Boyd and Bianculli executive produce with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

Boyd and Bianculli wrote two drama projects for Sony TV that went to pilot, The Jury and Doomsday. Their series credits include Sony TV’s Justified and S.W.A.T. Boyd and Bianculli are repped by WME. Boyd is managed by Grandview, Bianculli by Anonymous Content. Boyd also is with Sean Marks.

This is the latest sale for Keshet this season, joining The Baker and the Beauty at ABC and Trust, The A Word, Dorm Living and an LAPD police drama from writer Kevin O’Hare at NBC.