NBC said a couple of weeks ago that Season 6 of The Blacklist would have a two-hour premiere, but the network said today that it will be over two nights. The thriller starring James Spader and Megan Boone now will launch a day earlier, on January 3, 2019 and continue the next night.

The two-day premiere will lead out of the premiere of NBC’s new sports competition series The Titan Games hosted by Dwayne Johnson. An encore of the first part of The Blacklist premiere will air on January 4, 2019 and the series will continue to air on Fridays at 9 PM.

In other news in NBC finales and new lineups, the fall finale of Blindspot will air on December 7 which will make way for Midnight, Texas to shift to Fridays at 8 PM followed by Dateline NBC beginning December 14.