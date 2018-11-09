NBC has set Friday, January 4, for the Season 6 premiere of The Blacklist, a special two-hour episode that will start at 8 PM. The series starring James Spader and Megan Boone will move to its previously announced regular 9 PM slot the following week.

NBC

Here’s the logline (which contains spoilers for those who aren’t caught up): Following the startling revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Boone) is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed.

Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò and Hisham Tawfiq also star in the series executive produced by ohn Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, Carla Kettner and Laura A. Benson. The Blacklist is produced Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.