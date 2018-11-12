Awards season is in swing, and we are back in podcast mode. Today, we weigh in on a plethora of fact-based films, and the question of how authentic they really are.

The main topics: Green Book, a road trip through the Jim Crow-era deep South that unites two unlikely partners in a brilliant black classical pianist named Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his burly Italian Copacabana bodyguard Tony Vallelonga (Viggo Mortensen); and The Front Runner, with Hugh Jackman as Sen. Gary Hart, the Democratic front-runner for president until he was exposed as a philanderer. The press gave a pass to the wandering eyes of JFK and other politicians, and the Hart scandal ushered in the current climate where every White House occupant’s flaws are fodder for coverage.

We weigh in whether the press deserves to be considered the heavy as director Jason Reitman has rendered them.