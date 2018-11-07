EXCLUSIVE: Michael Harney (Orange Is The New Black, A Star Is Born), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire), and Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence) have been added to the cast of the George Nolfi-directed fact-based thriller, The Banker. Hailing from Romulus Entertainment, the pic stars Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long.

Based on a screenplay from Nolfi and Niceole Levy, the film is inspired by the true account of two African American entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who during the 1950’s take on the establishment by recruiting a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Hoult) and training him to pose as the head of their business empire while they posed as a janitor and a chauffeur. Garrett and Morris become two of the wealthiest and most successful real estate owners in the country with Steiner as their frontman, but their success brings about an unforeseen risk of exposure that threatens everything.

Romulus is financing the film, with Brad Feinstein of Romulus producing.

