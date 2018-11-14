The Bachelor mansion got a scare amid the Southern California wildfires, but it survived, and now Season 23 of the dating game has a premiere date.

ABC has set 8-10 p.m. January 7 for the latest edition of the competition series, which will have Bachelorette alum Colton Underwood controlling the roses. The ex-NFL player charmed Becca Kufrin last season but was sent home single after averring that he had fallen in love. Now it’s his turn in the hot seat.

Here’s the logline for The Bachelor Season 23: When Underwood showed up on Bachelor in Paradise this past summer, he was hopeful that he’d have another chance at love. While he may not have found it, he didn’t leave empty-handed: he found closure with former flame Kufrin; clarity with Bachelor Nation favorite Tia Booth; and, above all, an unwavering desire to find the woman of his dreams. After a summer of growth and a new perspective on what he is looking for in a partner, Underwood is more than ready for this next chapter. This all-American man is looking for a teammate who will join him for a life full of adventure, philanthropy and lasting love, and he is confident that he will find her on The Bachelor.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers.