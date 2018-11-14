UnREAL’s Constance Zimmer, Luke Cage’s Mike Colter and True Blood’s Joe Manganiello are starring in The Angel of Vine, a ten-part scripted true crime podcast.

The trio are narrating the series, which is a fictional account of an unsolved murder mystery told in the style of a modern true crime podcast. It was created by actor Oliver Vaquer, who starred in Jane The Virgin and Andi Mack, and former WME and UTA in-house voice director Ryan Martz.

It is the latest high-profile scripted podcast and comes after the TV launch of Julia Roberts-fronted Homecoming, which was based on a Gimlet Media podcast.

The Angel of Vine follows a journalist who uncovers the audio tapes of a 1950’s private eye, who cracked the greatest unsolved murder mystery Hollywood has ever known. The series explores the investigation in 30-minute segments voiced by actors and a supporting cast of voice-over professionals.

Misha Collins (Supernatural), Cree Summer (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Alfred Molina (Feud), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy), star alongside Matthew Mercer (Critical Role), Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop) and Nolan North (Uncharted)

The show has launched on all podcast platforms with new episodes every Wednesday. It is produced by Martz’s Vox Populi. Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a branded advertiser and will be featured within the storyline.

“At its core, The Angel of Vine is a story that’s entertaining for anyone and at the same time feels familiar to an avid podcast listener,” said Vaquer. “We treated the recording of Angel of Vine like live theater so that the actors could work off of each other. We would place entire scenes in front of them, let them play and watch it come to life, which shows in the final product.”

“This production created an opportunity to combine the nostalgia of classic radio dramas with the modern vehicle of podcasting,” added Martz. “We partnered with actors, companies and brands that embodied that same collision of a classic aesthetic with a modern audience to make sure that Angel of Vine provided an authentic experience to listeners.”