EXCLUSIVE: We’ve previously had a glimpse of John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot in BBC One/Amazon’s upcoming The ABC Murders, and today we have a new shot of the legendary sleuth alongside key cast members including Rupert Grint as Inspector Crome (check out the photo below).

The next installment in BBC One’s collection of Agatha Christie stories is adapted by Sarah Phelps from the classic 1936 title. The three-part drama marks the return of Poirot to television and continues BBC One and Agatha Christie Limited’s production deal that will see the latter and Mammoth Screen deliver six more Christie adaptations. Amazon has U.S. rights.

The synopsis reads like this: It’s 1933 and a killer travels the length and breadth of Britain via the railway network. The killer uses the alias ABC, and strikes in a methodical pattern, leaving a copy of the ABC railway guide at the scene of each of murder. As Poirot attempts to investigate, he is thwarted on every front. If he is to match his most cunning nemesis, everything about him will be called into question: his authority, his integrity, his identity.

Among the cast are Tara Fitzgerald (Game Of Thrones), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter), Kevin McNally (Pirates Of The Caribbean), Gregor Fisher (Love Actually) and Jack Farthing (Poldark). There are also several guest roles.

Alex Gabassi (The Frankenstein Chronicles) is directing. Executive producers are Phelps, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen; James Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited; and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC. Endeavor Content will handle sales in all territories internationally. The air date has yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime, you can twirl your (cropped) mustache to the below: