As has become the tradition in recent years on the eve of the great American Feast, ABC went with it’s A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1.5/7) special last night, CBS had a primetime of originals and almost everything else was a repeat.

Which means that with a line-up of Survivor (1.3/6), SEAL Team (0.9/4) and Criminal Minds (0.9/4), CBS easily won the night overall. The net pulled in a 1.0/5 ratings among adults 18-49 with 6.17 million viewers.

The second highest rated show of the night after the Peanuts crew, a wild Tribal Council dominated Survivor took a not unexpected downturn of a tenth from last week when you factor in the holiday and all those mad rushes to airports and freeways. On the other hand, the David Boreanaz led 9 PM show and the Joe Mantegna-led 10 PM series both saw demo rises of 12% and 29% respectively.

Still, for the numbers counters at CBS, the win was the win as Survivor was the most watched show of Wednesday with 7.09 million viewers, dipping a mere 1.5% from its November 14 airing.

Back for its sixth season and premiering on a new night once again, Hollywood Game Night (0.6/3) had much more than a mere dip from its Season 5 opener of June 22, 2017. In what looks to be a debut low the Jane Lynch hosted series was down 33% from last year’s debut. A two-hour Saturday Night Live (1.0/5) special matched last year’s primetime offering among the 18-49s, though it dropped in share.

ABC was all repeats except for that Charlie Brown fella and his annual turkey special. Like last year and a number of years before, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving won the holiday eve in the demo. However, once again, the special was down double digits among the 18-49s, with a 12% decline from 2017.

Fox and the CW played encores of the likes of Empire (0.6/3), Star (0.5/2) and the iHeart Radio Music Festival (0.2/1) last night.

Have a great Thanksgiving!