EXCLUSIVE: The X Factor and Got Talent producer Thames is to remake ’s interactive game-show Confetti in the UK as the social media platform adapts the show in five markets around the world.

Fremantle has struck a deal with Facebook for a UK adaptation and local versions produced in India, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

It is the first Facebook Watch origination to be remade outside of the U.S. I gather that the UK version will launch later this month, while the other four versions are all set to go live by the end of the year.

Confetti, which is regularly hosted by YouTube personality J.D. Witherspoon is a HQ Trivia-style live interactive format that sees viewers compete in a traditional daily trivia quizshow with cash prizes. It streams live on weekdays. Confetti launched in July 2018 in the U.S. and recently expanded into Canada and Mexico.

In the U.S., Mexico and Canada, the series is produced by Thumb Candy Media, which makes short-form series including Fright Club and Nail The Look for Snapchat and Make Up Or Break Up for Facebook Watch. It is the digital studio division of B-17 Entertainment, the producers of MTV’s Broke A$$ Gameshow run by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher, who exec produce.

Matthew Henick, Head of Content Strategy & Planning, Facebook, said, “Confetti has shown us the power of combining traditional entertainment formats with the social, people-centric advantages of video on Facebook. People who played with their friends were significantly more likely to tune in to the next episode and play again versus people who played alone. It made perfect sense to partner with Fremantle, a leader in the gameshow space, to bring Confetti to audiences around the world. We are also incredibly excited to take all of the tools that we developed for Confetti and give them to our global partners to create their own community-driven reinventions of the game show.”

Rob Clark, Director, Global Entertainment, Fremantle added, “We’re excited to combine our market-leading expertise as entertainment producers with Facebook’s global community to evolve the gameshow for new audiences around the world. Our family of producers give us the reach and ability to customise the show for local audiences.”