Screenwriter Terry Rossio decided to compare being called an anti-vaxxer to calling someone the N-word. That wasn’t the best comparison, obviously.

Rossio, who is known for writing films such as Shrek and Disney fare such as the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and Aladdin, thought it would be a good idea to step on his soapbox after The 100 writer Julie Benson tweeted a request to donate vaccines.

“My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here),” he responded to Benson. “Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n***** and makes as little sense.”

His tweet was not censored and he seemed a little too comfortable using that slur. He actually wrote out the word and, of course, Twitter didn’t waste any time to read him to filth.

One user responded, “Racist & anti-vax, that’s some combination” and another said “You sad little man. Your ensuing panic-apology for this nonsense isn’t going to save your career. So enjoy that.”

The official Dictionary.com Twitter account schooled Rossio and responded: “The n-word is so profoundly offensive that a euphemism has developed for those occasions when the word itself must be discussed. The same cannot be said for the term ‘anti-vax.'”

Benson also responded saying, “Terry, I have a lot of respect for you and your career but twice now you’ve come on my Twitter to insult me. What gives? Or am I reading this incorrectly?”

Hollywood continues to have issues with using the N-word when it shouldn’t be used at all. Earlier this year, Netflix’s long-time communications chief Jonathan Friedland was ousted for using the N-word on two separate occasions while Bette Midler was blasted for saying “Women are the N-word of the world, raped, beaten, enslaved married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

The simple solution would be to stay away from the N-word altogether when it comes to metaphors, explanations or in casual conversation, but it just doesn’t seem like certain members of Hollywood have realized that after all these decades.