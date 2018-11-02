Hulu has landed Tender Is The Night, a limited series adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, sources said. The project, from Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment, which had optioned the rights earlier this year, is in early stages in development.

Tender Is The Night, which was published in 1934, was Fitzgerald’s fourth and final completed novel. It tells the story of promising young psychiatrist Dick Diver. He meets 16-year old Nicole Warren, who suffers from schizophrenia, before marrying her and moving to the French Riviera, where they start a glamorous life of partying with friends.

However, Diver’s life soon takes a turn after investing in a clinic in Switzerland, being accused of seducing the 15-year daughter of one of his patients and driving his wife to jealousy (and a car accident). He moves to Berlin, when he finds out his father dies, and on his way back from America, he sleeps with Rosemary Hoyt, a beautiful 18-year old American actress who fell in love with him in France. His drinking problem forces him to leave his own business, while one of his friends murders a man and Rosemary notices Nicole having a nervous breakdown in a hotel bathroom. Subsequently moving back to America, Dick continues to unravel, his wife has an affair and remarries and Dick ends up living an anonymous life in small-town New York.

Playground’s Callender will executive produce with David A. Stern at Sleeping Giant Films and Scott Huff.

The book has been remade a number of times; Jason Robards and Jennifer Jones starred in a 1962 film, while a miniseries, written by Dennis Potter, starring Mary Steenburgen and Peter Strauss, aired on the BBC, Showtime and CBC in 1985.



This marks the latest literary adaptation for Playground, joining Little Women on BBC/Masterpiece, The White Queen/The White Princess on Starz and BBC and Amazon’s King Lear. It also marks the latest Fitzgerald novel to head to the small screen following The Last Tycoon, based on Fitzgerald’s unfinished novel The Love of the Last Tycoon, which ran on Amazon for one season.

Playground is currently producing a TV adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood’s play Chimerica starring Cherry Jones and F Murray Abraham and is developing a cyber warfare drama – The Undeclared War – for Channel 4 with Peter Kosminsky.