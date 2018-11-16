The Television Academy’s board of governors has voted vice chairman Frank Scherma to become its new chairman and CEO, a post he will take over from the outgoing Hayma Washington. The election was held Thursday night at a board meeting at which the TV Academy’s annual officer elections were also held.

Scherma, the president of RadicalMedia whose producer credits include music documentaries, Errol Morris’ The Fog of War, Broadway’s Shrek the Musical and IFC TV’s Stan Against Evil, was the lone candidate to step forward by the deadline when Washington said in October he would not seek a second term. Washington was the first African-American leader in the organization’s 70-year history.

The incoming chairman will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2019. Additional incoming officers elected Thursday include Steve Venezia, Vice Chair; Tim Gibbons, Second Vice Chair; Sharon Lieblein, Secretary; Allison Binder, Treasurer; and Mitch Waldow, Los Angeles Area Vice Chair. All will serve two-year terms beginning January 1 through December 31, 2020.

Phil McCarten/Shutterstock

Scherma, who has served in several positions for the TV Academy over the years including several terms as Commercials Peer Group Governor and on the Television Academy Foundation’s Board of Directors, will take over an organization that has been working to increase industry diversity and harassment-prevention measures as well as boost the ratings for the Primetime Emmy Awards. This year’s 70th annual show drew and all-time low 10.172 million viewers and a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49.

“As our industry continues to evolve faster than ever, I am committed to ensuring that the Television Academy is at the forefront of this growth,” Scherma said in a TV Academy release announcing the news. “Television is more exciting than ever, and I look forward to the new adventures and challenges we will face. I’m excited and humbled to take up this mantle.”

Here is the full list of the TV Academy’s board of governors — those currently serving through 2019 and Thursday’s newly elected members who will serve through 2020 — by peer group:

Branch … Returning (2018-19)/Newly Elected (2019-20)

ANIMATION … Jill Daniels/Janet Dimon

ART DIRECTORS/SET DECORATORS … Halina Siwolop/James Yarnell

CASTING DIRECTORS … Peter Golden, CSA/Howard Meltzer, CSA

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING … Jill Sanford/Troy Underwood

CHOREOGRAPHY … Eboni Nichols/Mandy Moore

CINEMATOGRAPHERS … John Simmons, ASC/Gary Baum, ASC

COMMERCIALS … Rich Carter/Ann Leslie Uzdavinis

COSTUME DESIGN & SUPERVISION … Terry Ann Gordon/Laura Guzik

DAYTIME PROGRAMMING … Steven Kent/Eva Basler

DIRECTORS … Michael Spiller/Mark Cendrowski

DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING … Daniel H. Birman/Lois Vossen

INTERACTIVE MEDIA … Lori H. Schwartz/Chris Thomes

LIGHTING, CAMERA & TECHNICAL ARTS … Jeffrey A. Calderon/David Plakos

LOS ANGELES AREA … Brenda Brkusic/Paul Button

MAKEUP ARTISTS/HAIRSTYLISTS … Terri D. Carter/Mary Guerrero

MOTION & TITLE DESIGN … Greg Kupiec/Lauraine Gibbons

MUSIC … John Debney/Rickey Minor

PERFORMERS … Bob Bergen/Patrika Darbo

PICTURE EDITORS … Scott Boyd, ACE/Michael Ruscio, ACE

PRODUCERS … John Ziffren/Keith Raskin

PRODUCTION EXECUTIVES … Keiren Fisher/Lucia Gervino

PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES … Glenn Rigberg/Bryan Leder

PUBLIC RELATIONS … Steven Spignese/Nicole Marostica

REALITY PROGRAMMING … Philip D. Segal/Bob Boden

SOUND … Frank Morrone, CAS/Bob Bronow, CAS

SOUND EDITORS … Christopher Reeves/Eileen Horta

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS … Mark Scott Spatny/Erik Henry

STUNTS … Lesley Aletter/Dorenda Moore

TELEVISION EXECUTIVES … Sam Linsky/Debra Curtis

WRITERS … Judalina Neira/Regina Hicks