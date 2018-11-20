There will be no fourth season for TV Land’s Teachers. The Viacom network is announcing that the season 3B of Teachers will debut on January 15, 2019, and it will be the show’s final chapter.

Following the recent move of TV Land’s flagship original series, Younger, to Viacom sibling Paramount Network, Teachers remained the only original scripted series on TV Land, leaving the network with no original series and no originals in the pipeline.

That is in stark contrast to January 2017 when a major Viacom restructuring identified six flagship brands, including Paramount Network, that were earmarked to get the lion share of financial resources, naming the others, including TV Land, reinforcing brands.

At the time, TV Land had seven original scripted series. Since then, it has canceled three, migrated four to Paramount Network and has not greenlighted new shows, bringing its original slate from 7 to 0 in less than two years.

There had been chatter that TV Land may revert to its original business model of being exclusively a home for classic sitcom reruns. That does not appear to be the case, at least not for now, though there are no originals in the works.

Teachers revolves around a group of elementary school teachers who are trying to mold the minds of America’s youth, but don’t have their own lives together at all. The series is written by and stars The Katydids – Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Renée Thomas. Guest stars who have appeared on the show include Haley Joel Osment, Ryan Hansen (Party Down), Jessica St. Clair (Playing House), among others.