“And I’m gonna be 40!” Meg Ryan says between sobs. “When?” Billy Crystal asks. “Someday.” When Harry Met Sally … is only turning 30 next year, actually, but the king of the modern rom-com will get an opening-night anniversary screening at the 10th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, organizers said today.

Ryan, Crystal and director Rob Reiner will be on hand April 11 at the TCL Chinese Theatre to kick off fest, which runs through April 14.

“There are romantic comedies – and then there’s When Harry Met Sally…” said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and host of the festival. “The chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan makes them part of a legacy that includes the greats of classic movies: Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn; Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell; and Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. And Rob Reiner — utilizing Nora Ephron’s word-perfect screenplay – follows in the rarefied air of the filmmaking giants who made those earlier pictures.”

The TCM Classic Film Festival will screen more than a dozen memorable films at the Chinese and Egyptian theaters during its four days, with the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel again serving as a central gathering point. Among the movies set to unspool next year are anniversary screenings of Gone with the Wind, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Hello, Dolly! and Escape from Alcatraz, along with From Here to Eternity, Holiday, Indiscreet, Love Affair and others.