HBO has put in development a drama from writers John Barcheski (Sons of Anarchy) and Robert Munic (Ice), with Taylor Kitsch (Waco) set to star and Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones) to direct. Kitsch, Shakman, Barcheski and Munic also executive produce the project, a co-production between HBO and Entertainment One.

Created by Barcheski and written by Barcheski and Munic, who also serves as showrunner, the untitled drama follows the story of Chris Klug (Kitsch), a young, family oriented, drug dealer who catches the wrong end of a bad batch of dope that leaves him in a temporary vegetative state, only to discover that it was no accident and someone close to him was in fact trying to take him out. Told through flashbacks and Chris’ present-day purgatory, the series is a rich family drama full of revenge, love and humor as Chris Klug fights his way back.

Matt Shakman Shutterstock

This marks a return to HBO for Kirsch who starred as Officer Paul Woodrugh on the second season of True Detective. At the premium cable network, eOne recently produced the limited series Sharp Objects starring Amy Adams.

Known for his portrayal of troubled high school football star Tim Riggins on NBC’s Friday Night Lights, Kitsch recently starred as David Koresh in Paramount Network’sWaco miniseries. He was most recently seen on the big screen in Only the Brave. Kitsch is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Barcheski’s writing credits include Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy and The Bastard Executioner. He’s repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.

Munic co-created and executive produces Audience Network’s Ice and co-created The Cleaner which aired for two seasons on A&E Network. He also was a co-executive producer on the second season of Fox’s Empire. Munic is repped by ICM Partners and The Gotham Group.

Shakman’s directing credits include Game of Thrones, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Good Wife, Fargo and Psych. He’s repped by UTA and Artists First.