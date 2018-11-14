Warner Media executive/producer Tamir Muhammad has signed a multi-year overall film and television deal with Warner Bros. for his newly launched production company, Populace.

Under the pact, Muhummad will develop original scripted and unscripted programming for the Warner Bros. Television Group, as well as theatrical films for the studio.

According to Muhammad, Populace, which will be bi-coastal, will develop content “focused on genre-bending originality and universal pop-culture ideas sparking conversations amongst the populace today.”

Muhammad recently served as Director, Content & Artist Development for Time Warner Inc. (now Warner Media) and oversaw OneFifty, a content incubator focused on developing and producing ideas from the next generation of storytellers. Projects that originated at OneFifty have been picked up by such company divisions as Warner Bros., HBO and Turner. They include HBO’s late-night series Random Acts of Flyness, on which Muhammad serves as an executive producer.

He is also currently developing the graphic novel The New World as a feature with Warner Bros. Pictures.

Prior to joining Warner Media, Muhammad was VP, Content Development, for Tribeca Enterprise’s Digital Studios, overseeing development. He also previously served as VP of Film, TV and Online Programming at the Tribeca Film Institute, overseeing funding and development.

Muhammad is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Grey Krauss Sandler Des Rochers.