A mass shooter in Tallahassee, Florida killed two people and wounded five on Friday night before killing himself, police said.

The shooter, identified as 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle, opened fire at a yoga studio in the city. No motive for the shootings has been established.

But as bad as that situation was, a worse tragedy may have been averted thanks to the quick actions of an unidentified man who charged the shooter. The unknown hero was pistol-whipped, but the momentary distraction caused the shooter to break-off his attack and apparently commit suicide.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. Tallahassee police Chief Michael DeLeo said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

DeLeo confirmed that the suspect committed suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There were no other suspects believed involved in the incident.

“Obviously we’re all very sad and in shock by the events that occurred,” DeLeo said. “But it’s important that people understand there is no immediate threat outside of what has already occurred here this evening.”

The Tallahassee shooting comes almost a week after a mass shooting in Pittsburgh, PA that took 11 lives.