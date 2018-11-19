EXCLUSIVE: ITV-owned Tall Story Pictures is developing an international TV series based on European banking dynasty novel House of Gold after optioning Natasha Solomons’ book.

The company, which is behind Mike Bartlett’s forthcoming drama The Man, is working with the author herself to adapt the series.

The book is set on the eve of World War I and is a family epic that draws back the curtain of the opulent life of banking dynasty the Goldbaums, a Rothschilds-style family whose world is about to shatter.

The Goldbaum’s influence reaches across Europe; they are the confidantes and bankers of governments and emperors. Little happens without their say-so and even less without their knowledge. But Greta Goldbaum has no say at all in who she’ll marry. Greta’s union with cousin Albert will strengthen the bond between the Austrian and the English branches of the dynasty. It is sensible and strategic, however, Greta is neither. But just as she begins to taste an unexpected happiness, war is looming and even the Goldbaums can’t alter its course. For the first time in two hundred years, the family will find themselves on opposing sides.

The book was published earlier this year by Penguin imprint Hutchinson. Solomons has previously written House of Tyneford and The Gallery of Vanished Husbands.

Tall Story Pictures was set up in 2016 and is run by Creative Director Catherine Oldfield. It has produced series such as Mike Bartlett’s Trauma and Kate Brooke’s Bancroft. Oldfield previously developed Home Fires and exec produced Tutankhamun. Before joining ITV Studios Drama in 2011, she was Head of Drama and Scripted Comedy at Made In Chelsea producer Monkey Kingdom.