There will be no second take for ABC’s summer procedural drama series Take Two, Deadline has learned. News of the cancellation comes two months after Take Two wrapped its 13-episode first-season run.

The straight-to-series drama, which starred Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian, hailed from creators Andrew W. Marlowe and his wife, former Castle executive producer Terri Edda Miller.

The drama never got much ratings traction, averaging 2.71 million total viewers and a 0.4 in the adults 18-49 demo. It did not fare much better in delayed viewing, averaging 3.83 million total viewers and a 0.6 in the demo in Live+3.

A co-production between ABC Studios and StudioCanal’s Tandem Prods., Take Two starred Bilson as Sam, the former star of a hit cop series who’s fresh out of rehab following a bender of epic proportions. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing rough-and-tumble private investigator Eddie (Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Although lone-wolf Eddie resents the babysitting gig, high-spirited Sam proves herself to be surprisingly valuable, drawing on her acting skills and 200 episodes of playing a detective. When the press touts Sam’s role in solving a high-profile case, Eddie finds his phone ringing off the hook with new clients looking to hire the pair.

Marlowe and Miller executive produced via their Milmar Pictures banner, along with StudioCanal TV’s Rola Bauer and Tandem Productions’ Tim Halkin.

