EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Sylvia Hoeks, who is on the big screen now opposite Claire Foy in Columbia Pictures’ The Girl in the Spider’s Web. The move comes after she starred with Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling and Robin Wright in last year’s Blade Runner 2049.

Next up for the Dutch-born Hoeks: playing the female lead opposite Jason Momoa in See, Apple’s upcoming original series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Francis Lawrence. She will play Queen Kane, a spiritual and military political leader, in the world-bending drama series set in the future.

Her TV credits also include a recurring role on Epix’s Berlin Station.

She continues to be repped by Curtis Brown Group, Copper en Co and Gang Tyre.