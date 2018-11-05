EXCLUSIVE: Will Patton has been cast as a lead opposite Crystal Reed in Swamp Thing, the upcoming streaming drama series based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. Patton will play Avery Sunderland in the project, which hails from James Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television, is set to premiere in 2019 on the DC Universe digital subscription service.

Written by Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman, Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

As its most prominent businessman, Avery Sunderland (Patton) serves as the de facto patriarch of his Louisiana hometown, always giving back to the community. His benevolent veneer, however, masks a ruthless determination to harness the power of the swamp for profit.

Wan, Verheiden, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Wiseman are executive producers alongside Len Wiseman who is set to direct. Rob Hackett is co-producer.

Patton currently co-stars opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the hit Halloween reboot. Earlier this year, he starred in Boaz Yakin’s Boarding School and An Actor Prepares with Jeremy Irons. On TV, Patton starred on the Fox drama series Shots Fired. His series credits also include TNT’s Falling Skies and CBS’ The Good Wife. He is repped by APA and Grand View Management.