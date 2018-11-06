DC Universe’s upcoming Swamp Thing series is continuing to cast up, setting Power‘s Andy Bean to play biologist Alec Holland, who in the DC mythology as created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson transforms into the titular creature. Derek Mears, who played another horror icon Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th reboot, will play the bog monster.

The streaming series, which hails from James Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros Television, is set to premiere in 2019 on the DC Universe digital subscription service.

The plot centers on Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Bean’s Holland is caught in the cross-hairs when he discovers the mystery may connected to his work in the swamp. That leads him into conflict with dark forces, from which he emerges as the elemental hero known as Swamp Thing. As the monster (Mears) struggles to hold onto his humanity, he must embrace what he has become in order to defend the town as well as the natural world at large.

Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Jennifer Beals, Virginia Madsen and Will Patton are already aboard.

Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman wrote the script for the first episode and are executive producing with Wan, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman; Rob Hackett is co-producer. Wiseman is directing.

Bean, who just wrapped New Line’s horror sequel It: Chapter 2, also starred on Starz’s drama series Power and HBO’s Alan Ball series Here and Now. He is repped by TalentWorks and Magnolia Entertainment.

Mears, whose genre cred beyond 2009’s Friday the 13th redo includes roles in Sleepy Hollow, True Blood, Twin Peaks and the upcoming Alita: Battle Angel, is repped by AEFH and Hayes Robbins at Stone Genow.