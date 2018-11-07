This is a major coup for HBO — Susanne Bier has signed on to direct all six episodes of The Undoing, the network’s high-profile upcoming limited series starring Nicole Kidman and written by David E. Kelley.

Bier, who also will serve as an executive producer, has been at the top of every network’s list of director choices following her work on The Night Manager, which earned her an Emmy Award. She had been unavailable, working on her feature Bird Box; this marks her first TV commitment since The Night Manager and first for an American TV production. Like the British The Night Manager, The Undoing is a limited series with Bier as the sole director.

An adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, The Undoing centers on Grace Sachs (Kidman), who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist on the brink of publishing her first book, has a devoted husband and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Weeks before her book is published, a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.

Bier will executive produce along with a team who also work together on HBO’s Emmy-winning Big Little Lies. Kelley executive produces The Undoing through David E. Kelley Prods. and serves as showrunner. Kidman executive produces with Per Saari through their Blossom Films alongside Bruna Papandrea via Made Up Stories.

Bier’s extensive film credits include A Second Chance, Love Is All You Need, In a Better World, Things We Lost in the Fire, After the Wedding, Brothers, Once in a Lifetime, and the upcoming Bird Box. She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Tyerman.