The CW is developing Survivors’ Club, a drama series drawing on the comics from DC’s Vertigo imprint.

Written by Jared Frieder (MTV’s Sweet/Vicious), Survivor’s Club is based on characters created for DC Vertigo by Lauren Beukes, Dale Halverson and Ryan Kelly. In a world where horror franchise monsters are real, twins Jason and Jennifer barely survived a demonic childhood possession that claimed their mother’s life and fractured their bond. Ten years later, when a new evil force awakens, the siblings join forces with other teen survivors to combat the literal and metaphorical monsters that haunt them.

Frieder executive produces with veteran producer Len Goldstein (Hart of Dixie). Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

This marks the latest series project based on a Vertigo property. It is looking to join iZombie, heading into its fifth and final season on the CW, Lucifer, which is moving to Netflix, and AMC’s Preacher.

Frieder recently developed his Blacklist feature script Three Months as a script-to-series at Hulu. He is repped by Paradigm and attorneys Michael Auerbach and Jamie Mandelbaum.