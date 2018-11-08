Wednesday primetime programs bounced back from previous week’s scary Halloween.

CBS’s Survivor (1.6, 7.64M) jumped 3/10th to take the night’s top spot in the demo. SEAL Team (0.9, 5.63M) and Criminal Minds (0.8, 4.53M) inched up to tie season bests.

NBC’s Chicago Med (1.2, 8.40K) and Chicago Fire (1.3, 8.23M) grew a tenth while Chicago P.D. (1.1, 6.88M) finished flat. Med mustered the night’s best delivery in total viewers, with its most watched regular episode since March of 2017.

ABC’s The Goldbergs (1.3, 5.11M) climbed 3/10ths, American Housewife (1.1, 4.45M) and Modern Family (1.4, 5.43M) grew 2/10ths; even Single Parents (1.0, 3.84M) inched up 1/10th. But A Million Little Things (0.7, 3.28M) dipped, logging series low.

Fox’s Empire (1.5, 5.02M) bumped up 3/10th while Star (1.1, 3.73M) rose 2/10th.

CW’s Riverdale (1.4, 1.36M) returned from a week off, sliding off its most recent episode; All American (0.3, 780K) maintained its modest numbers.

Fox (1.3, 4.375M) was the top network in the demo but fourth in total viewers. NBC (1.2, 7.833M) took total vi.ewers by nearly 2 million viewers. NBC was followed by CBS (1.1, 5.93M) and ABC (1.1, 4.42M). CW (0.4, 1.07M) followed.